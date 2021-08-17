Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Insider Buys £689.30 in Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) insider David Hardie acquired 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, with a total value of £689.30 ($900.57).

David Hardie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Hardie acquired 88 shares of Murray International Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, with a total value of £1,041.92 ($1,361.28).

Shares of MYI traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,132 ($14.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,416. Murray International Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,168.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

