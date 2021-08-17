Charles Woodburn Buys 26 Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 26 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($196.68).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 28 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

On Monday, June 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 28 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £150.36 ($196.45).

BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 580 ($7.58). The company had a trading volume of 4,644,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of £474.86 ($620.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 545.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.50 ($8.19).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

