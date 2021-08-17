Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Target Call Options (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 129,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,250% compared to the average daily volume of 9,599 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Argus lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.05.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $10.07 on Tuesday, reaching $253.08. 150,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,365. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.98. Target has a 1-year low of $134.67 and a 1-year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

