Mosaic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $25.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,740.49. 38,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,286. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,557.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

