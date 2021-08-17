Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 55.22% from the company’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $16.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $669.91. 388,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,742,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $663.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $662.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

