Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $108 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.07 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WK. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.63.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $134.65. 10,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,420. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Workiva has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. Analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775 over the last 90 days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

