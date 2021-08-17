The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after purchasing an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after purchasing an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,878,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.92. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.