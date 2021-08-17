eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.12. 4,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,737. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of -0.09.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

