Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,953 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,464. Ball Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.