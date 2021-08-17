Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Holdings Decreased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $20,236,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,888,000 after buying an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after buying an additional 254,133 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 202,796 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.47. 1,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,107. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

