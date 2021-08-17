Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after acquiring an additional 821,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,453,000 after purchasing an additional 419,964 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $569,533,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the period. 49.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

NYSE:CNI traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $105.59. 38,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

