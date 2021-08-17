Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.