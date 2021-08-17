First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,305 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 102,274 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 452,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 153,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $231.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.14.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

