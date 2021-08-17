Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 164,484 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 164,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Camping World as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Camping World by 26.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. 41,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Camping World’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

