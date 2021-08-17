Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.39. 89,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427,696. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

