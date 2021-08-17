Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

LVTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.