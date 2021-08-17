Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 5,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Americas Silver stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Americas Silver at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USAS shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

