Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 129,150 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $811,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 583,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,916 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $927,900. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.76. 41,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

