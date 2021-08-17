Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 34,591 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,591 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.37. 5,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,963. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $78.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

