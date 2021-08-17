Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,179,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

