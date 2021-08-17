Martin Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for 3.1% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI stock traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $622.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,727. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $557.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

