Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.77 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

VET stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,381. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

