Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 25,765.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,215. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

