First American Trust FSB Has $13.69 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First American Trust FSB decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $3,915,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

