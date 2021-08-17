Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after purchasing an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,113,000 after purchasing an additional 602,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $474.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

