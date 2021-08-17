Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canoo’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14).

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. R. F. Lafferty raised their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GOEV stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 57,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,616. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.25. Canoo has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canoo during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

