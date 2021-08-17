370,794 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Switch as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Switch by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Switch by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 271,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $5,219,414.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 687,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,213,694.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $2,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,579,037 shares of company stock valued at $32,579,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. 56,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.51. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 108.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

