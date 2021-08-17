Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $189.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.79.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

ADP stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,930. The company has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

