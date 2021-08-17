Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

MRVI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,622. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $57.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

