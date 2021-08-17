Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 132,739 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 67.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 7,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,832. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.