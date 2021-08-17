Tokenbox Hits Market Cap of $104,941.34 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $104,941.34 and $1,521.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00061604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00918254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00162727 BTC.

About Tokenbox

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

