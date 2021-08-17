Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Pool by 2,375.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 76.2% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,830. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool stock traded down $11.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $481.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,715. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

