Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 214 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $631.98. 21,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,198. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $596.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

