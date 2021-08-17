Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,375 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.40. 7,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

