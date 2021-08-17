Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to post ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.82). Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($2.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($15.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

MSGE stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.66. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after buying an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after acquiring an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

