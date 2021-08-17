Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 211 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Securities increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $579.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $555.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.10 and a 12-month high of $608.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a PE ratio of 690.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

