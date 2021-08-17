FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the July 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter valued at $176,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,436. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $271.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 27.86%. Research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FVCB. Raymond James upped their price target on FVCBankcorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.