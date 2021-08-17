SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 824,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 10,245,628 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $14.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.96.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.41). Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

