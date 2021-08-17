TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Trading 4.7% Higher

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) traded up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.24. 7,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 423,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.05.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

