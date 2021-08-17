The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $182.70

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.70 and last traded at $182.63, with a volume of 8571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.16.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.27.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,982,735. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.