Short Interest in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Rises By 50.5%

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 585,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Good Works Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,485,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,405,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $13,939,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GWAC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 1,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. Good Works Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

