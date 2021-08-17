ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Trading Down 7.9%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. 37,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,352,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATIP. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

