Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys 1,795 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for 4.1% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 90,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 165,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 33,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 362,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 65,925 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock remained flat at $$51.08 during trading on Tuesday. 21,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

