Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. 26,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,740. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 679,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,144,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

