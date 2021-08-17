Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Novartis by 72.0% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. 24,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

