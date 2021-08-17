Brokerages Set CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Target Price at $51.45

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.30. 29,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,398. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

