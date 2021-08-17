Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.02. 65,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,850. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

