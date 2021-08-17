Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Releases Earnings Results

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,426. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arcimoto has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $378.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

