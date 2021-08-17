Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 4,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,617. Biocept has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 177,825.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.33% of Biocept worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

