Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.
Shares of NASDAQ BIOC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 4,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,617. Biocept has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
