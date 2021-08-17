Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Achieves $2.17 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $391,751.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,850.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.39 or 0.06936381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.41 or 0.01459962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00387001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00148237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.10 or 0.00586907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00362685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00330071 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

